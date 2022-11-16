Categories
Apple Stock: Expect Tough Love From Wall Street


Apple stock  (AAPL) – Get Free Report is still highly rated by Wall Street. On average, analysts see shares of the Cupertino company as a “strong buy” and believe in 20% upside opportunity implied by the average target price of nearly $180 per share – all the data provided by TipRanks.

However, as much as the sell-side may appreciate Apple stock, analysts seem willing and ready to give it some tough love. Several of these experts have de-risked their expectations for the holiday quarter and early 2023 months. If more of them follow the trend, AAPL could take a hit.





