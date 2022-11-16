Apple unveils new design for iCloud.com with customizable tiles | AppleInsider

Apple’s beautiful new redesigned iCloud webpage has exited beta and is now live for all users with an Apple ID.
When people log into iCloud.com, they will see a set of tiles that shows information about their iCloud profile, Apple Mail, Photos, and iCloud Drive. At the bottom, a button lets users add, remove, or rearrange tiles based on other iCloud services.
Scrolling all the way to the bottom of the page shows a person’s iCloud plan, the amount of storage, and Apple’s data recovery service.
Source link