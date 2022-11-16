Categories
Technology

Apple unveils new design for iCloud.com with customizable tiles | AppleInsider


The new iCloud website design


Apple unveils new design for iCloud.com with customizable tiles | AppleInsider

Apple’s beautiful new redesigned iCloud webpage has exited beta and is now live for all users with an Apple ID.

When people log into iCloud.com, they will see a set of tiles that shows information about their iCloud profile, Apple Mail, Photos, and iCloud Drive. At the bottom, a button lets users add, remove, or rearrange tiles based on other iCloud services.

Scrolling all the way to the bottom of the page shows a person’s iCloud plan, the amount of storage, and Apple’s data recovery service.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: