Apple unveils new design for iCloud.com with customizable tiles | AppleInsider





The new iCloud website design





Apple’s beautiful new redesigned iCloud webpage has exited beta and is now live for all users with an Apple ID.

When people log into iCloud.com, they will see a set of tiles that shows information about their iCloud profile, Apple Mail, Photos, and iCloud Drive. At the bottom, a button lets users add, remove, or rearrange tiles based on other iCloud services.

Scrolling all the way to the bottom of the page shows a person’s iCloud plan, the amount of storage, and Apple’s data recovery service.

