Apple’s AirPods 3 and OG AirPods Pro are too cheap to ignore right now (refurbished)

But what model should you choose from Apple ‘s (slowly) growing family of industry-leading buds (or pods)? And what if you can’t afford a new unit with a modern MagSafe charging case bundled in?

Well, that’s where Woot comes in, selling the non-Pro AirPods 3 for $109.99 in “grade A” refurbished condition today only. These non-noise-cancelling bad boys released around a year ago are normally priced at $179 (brand new), very rarely scoring higher than $20 (and even $10) discounts in the last few months at retailers like Amazon or Best Buy (let alone Apple itself).

If you own an iPhone and want to get the best wireless earbuds possible to use at the office, gym, or on your daily commute to work, you obviously cannot go wrong with a new pair of AirPods this holiday season.

Woot’s ultra-affordable refurbs, of course, only come with a 90-day seller warranty, as well as “minimal” cosmetic damage virtually unnoticeable at “arm’s length”, promising “like-new” functionality after clearing a full and comprehensive diagnostic test and a “minimum” battery capacity of 85 percent.

The same exact conditions apply to first-gen AirPods Pro units available for $134.99 a pair for 24 hours of their own alongside a good old fashioned non-MagSafe wireless charging case.