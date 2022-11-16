Categories
Apple’s brand-new iPad (2022) just got a $50 discount before Black Friday even started


Apple’s brand new iPad is the 10th generation of its entry-level tablet which makes the lineup so accessible. It’s the biggest single design change to any of Apple’s iPads in recent memory. 

Considering this iPad is only four weeks old, we were absolutely not expecting to see a discount on this, but B&H has pulled a Black Friday corker out of the bag. Right now you can save $50 on the silver and blue models, making Apple’s brand new best iPad just $399.





