Artificial grass firm ordered to take down ‘harmful’ billboard





An artificial grass company, Great Grass MCR Ltd, has been ordered by an advertising authority to take down an “offensive” billboard. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled that it “objectified and stereotyped women as sexual objects”.

Features headline text which states “Artificial Grarse Experts”. Underneath could be seen an image of a woman wearing only a thong with text which states: “Perfect 365 days a year…Get laid by the best.” The giant billboard was put up by the company, based in Failsworth, Oldham, at a busy junction in nearby Hollinwood, where Oldham Road meets the M60 motorway. The ASA said in a judgment published today: “The complainants, who believed the ad objectified and sexualised women, challenged whether the ad was offensive, harmful and irresponsible.”

“We considered that text, together with the model’s pose and state of undress, was sexually suggestive and would be seen as presenting the model as a sexual object. “We acknowledged that while sunbathing, people might recline on a lawn wearing revealing clothing. However, we considered that in the context of the ad, in particular, the references to ‘arse’ and ‘get laid’, the model was portrayed as a sexual object, rather than someone who was sunbathing. “For those reasons, we concluded that the ad objectified and stereotyped women as sexual objects, was irresponsible and likely to cause serious offence.” The ASA went on to confirm they had told Great Grass MCR Ltd to ensure future ads were “socially responsible”.

In response to the ASA, the company said “Get laid by the best” was a tagline it had used for years and the claimed “perfect 365 days a year” meant it believed their grass was perfect all year round. The ASA said: “Great Grass said it was noteworthy that there had only been three complaints when the ad had been seen by thousands of people. “They, therefore, believed that most people were not offended by the ad, but found it amusing. They believed the complaints were generated by people on social media encouraging others who likely had not even have seen the ad, to complain about it. “Great Grass also said that to assume that the person featured in the ad was a woman was wrong and offensive to the transgender community.”

