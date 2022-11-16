Avelo Airlines Announces New Nonstop Route From Tampa International





TAMPA, FL — Avelo Airlines announced that it will fly a new nonstop route from Tampa International Airport and open the airline’s fifth base at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) next February.

The new base enables Avelo to significantly expand the affordable, convenient and reliable air service the airline introduced to North Carolina’s Research Triangle region last May. This will be Avelo’s fourth nonstop route from TPA, joining Lexington, Kentucky; New Haven, Connecticut; and Wilmington, Delaware. The route will initially operate twice weekly and then transition to four times weekly on the Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares start at $39 through AveloAir.com.

The new service from Tampa International will begin Monday and Friday on Feb. 3 and Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday on Feb. 16. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 1.3 million customers on over 10,000 flights.

In addition to offering customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo customers can change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags and bringing a pet in the cabin. Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra legroom, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One-third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

Avelo serves 34 destinations across the U.S. and every flight is nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. Avelo has established itself as one of America’s most reliable airlines with a year-to-date flight cancellation rate of 1 percent and industry-leading checked bag handling performance.

