Barrister shortage allows police assault suspect to go free

Police leaders slammed the decision as “simply unacceptable”. Serial offender Philip Day, 38, told the officers that he hoped their children would get cancer as he struggled with them. His trial was unable to go ahead as no prosecutor could be found because of a shortage of barristers.

Judge Emma Peters directed not-guilty verdicts at Ipswich Crown Court because a new trial date could be late next year.

The officers said they were “angry”, “frustrated”, “let down” and “disappointed”.

The Police Federation, which represents rank and file, said: “Whilst we understand the current backlog and pressures on the system are having an effect on criminal justice, this cannot be allowed to continue. Victims are being let down, losing hope and left feeling that their experience is irrelevant.

“How can officers be expected to uphold law and order when we are not supported by the Crown Prosecution Service?”

The Federation called it an “enormous waste of resources”, adding: “This is simply unacceptable. The criminal justice system has failed our members.”

Day had denied three charges of assaulting emergency workers after officers went to arrest him for an alleged unrelated assault in February last year at his home in Great Cornard, Suffolk.