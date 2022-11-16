Best and worst places to own EVs in the UK – full list

The data found that Milton Keynes is the area with the highest number of charging points per 100,000 people, at 137.3.

This results from 371 total charging points and a population of 270,203. The area also boasts the highest number of rapid charging devices at 121.

The second-best area in the UK to own an electric vehicle is Coventry which has 127.8 charging points per 100,000 people.

The area has a total of 485 charging points, significantly more than Milton Keynes, but with a population of 379,387, this means that the area provides slightly less accessibility to charging points than Milton Keynes.

