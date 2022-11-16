Best and worst places to own EVs in the UK – full list

The data found that Milton Keynes is the area with the highest number of charging points per 100,000 people, at 137.3.
This results from 371 total charging points and a population of 270,203. The area also boasts the highest number of rapid charging devices at 121.
The second-best area in the UK to own an electric vehicle is Coventry which has 127.8 charging points per 100,000 people.
The area has a total of 485 charging points, significantly more than Milton Keynes, but with a population of 379,387, this means that the area provides slightly less accessibility to charging points than Milton Keynes.
Dundee is the fifth-best place to own an electric vehicle with 87.4 charging devices per 100,000 people.
The worst area in the UK to own an electric car is Bolton, which has the lowest number of accessible charging points per population with only 8.3 per 100,000 available.
With a total of 24 public charging devices across the area and a population of 288,248, Bolton is the area with the least access to charging points for electric vehicle owners.
Walsall is the second-worst UK place for owners of electric vehicles with a population of 286,716 and only 24 charging points across the area.
This equates to 8.4 public charging devices per 100,000 – the second lowest number of all areas analysed.
The South-East area of Southend-on-Sea has the third-worst rate of charging points for electric vehicle owners with only 9.8 charging points per 100,000 people.
The seaside location has a population of 182,773 and 18 total public charging devices, three of which are rapid chargers.
A spokesperson from International Drivers Association commented on the findings: “The UK’s charging infrastructure still has a way to go despite the many benefits that electric vehicles have to offer.
“It will be fascinating to see, particularly as fuel costs continue to rise, how the electrical charging landscape continues to evolve over the coming years.”
Best places to own EVs in the UK
- Milton Keynes – 137.3 charging points per 100,000 people
- Coventry – 127.8 charging points per 100,000 people
- Brighton – 117.9 charging points per 100,000 people
- London – 109.9 charging points per 100,000 people
- Dundee – 87.4 charging points per 100,000 people
- Oxford – 71.2 charging points per 100,000 people
- Bedford – 60.1 charging points per 100,000 people
- Sunderland – 57.2 charging points per 100,000 people
- Nottingham – 56.7 charging points per 100,000 people
- Chesterfield – 56.2 charging points per 100,000 people
Worst places to own EVs in the UK
- Bolton – 8.3 charging points per 100,000 people
- Walsall – 8.4 charging points per 100,000 people
- Southend-on-Sea – 9.8 charging points per 100,000 people
- Dudley – 11.8 charging points per 100,000 people
- Stockport – 12.2 charging points per 100,000 people
- Wigan – 12.4 charging points per 100,000 people
- Oldham – 14.3 charging points per 100,000 people
- Stoke-on-Trent – 14.4 charging points per 100,000 people
- Belfast – 15.5 charging points per 100,000 people
- Blackpool – 15.9 charging points per 100,000 people
