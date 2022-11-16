Best Ooni Black Friday deals 2022: Early offers and expectations

If you enjoy making delicious pizzas at home with your family and friends, then the one item you definitely need is a pizza oven. As Black Friday draws closer with several retailers dropping early deals here, shoppers will be delighted to hear that Ooni will be slashing its pizza ovens to its lowest ever price for Black Friday 2022.

Based in Edinburgh, Ooni is one of the nation’s leading pizza oven brands and founded the first portable wood-fired pizza oven in 2012. Now it has grown to a huge success and counts celebrity fans including Dolly Parton, Bruce Willis and Drew Barrymore.

A favourite in our best pizza ovens round-up, Ooni’s pizza ovens cook incredibly quick and have a distinct smoke that makes pizzas thin and crispy.

In addition to its online site, shoppers can also shop for Ooni on Amazon, John Lewis & Lakeland.

A must-have for any pizza fan, scroll down to discover everything you need to know ahead of Ooni’s Black Friday sale and early deals available now.