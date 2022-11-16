If you’re after a reliable secondary weapon, the best Warzone 2 P890 loadout could be the one for you. Keeping these pistols by your side in Warzone 2 will make even the most aggressive enemy think twice about pushing too close, as with this attachment setup, the P890 can shred anything that gets in your way. Perfect for protecting your position, or for eliminating opponents in an enclosed space, the P890 is a great choice for those players who don’t want to take a second primary weapon.

Here is the best P890 loadout for Warzone 2:

Muzzle: DZS Open Comp

DZS Open Comp Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser

1MW Pistol Laser Rear Grip: Akimbo P890

Akimbo P890 Magazine: 12 Round Mag

12 Round Mag Trigger Action: Bruen Express

The stand-out attachment from this loadout is the rear grip, or rather, both rear grips. Running the Akimbo P890 doubles the stopping power of the weapon, and while it does cut out your ability to ADS, with the addition of the 1MW Pistol Laser and the DZS Open Comp muzzle, you can reliably hit targets up to ten metres away.

The 12 Round Mag and Bruen Express trigger action combine to give you a larger magazine and an increased rate of fire. If you do engage your opponent with your pistols out, you have enough ammunition to finish the job. You won’t have a sight to help you aim, so trust the laser attachment and use the red dots as a guide.

There you have the best Warzone 2 P890 loadout, the perfect secondary if you’re pushing an enclosed space, or one that can save you should you run into an aggressive enemy. Taking a pistol in your best Warzone 2 loadout means you’ll free up a perk slot, as you won’t have to run Overkill for an additional primary weapon. Instead, you can use the slot for something like Ghost to keep you off the Warzone 2 map. A short-range pistol like the P890 is best paired with the best Warzone 2 STB 556 loadout – an assault rifle with incredible versatility and one that is effective in mid range firefights.