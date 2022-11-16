Biconomy launches its software development kit feature to benefit decentralised applications’ users

Biconomy, a toolkit that aims to superpower developers’ Web3.0 stacks, has launched a software development kit (Biconomy SDK) to transform the way developers build easy-to-use decentralised applications (dApps).

According to the toolkit, the Biconomy SDK introduces steps for developers such as reducing multi-step transactions into one-click interactions, smart contract wallets, and a gasless and chainless experience for users.

Moreover, developers can offer users UX benefits such as Web2.0-like social logins and recovery for accounts, one-click interactions for multistep transactions, transaction batching removes the need for repeated authorisation, gasless and chainless experiences, fee payments in ERC20 tokens, and fiat on-ramps and credit card purchases of cryptocurrencies or non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The feature also aims to protect against failed transactions, as it guarantees they will all be settled.

“Biconomy was built with the next billion Web3.0 users in mind, and we aim to fulfill this goal by meeting developer and user needs. From gasless to one-click transactions, we hope to make sure engaging with Web3.0 feels second nature and as easy as signing your name,” Ahmed Al-Balaghi, co-founder, Biconomy, said.

Going by Biconomy’s official website, it provides plug-n-play APIs to make Web3.0 user-friendly and frictionless, as they aim to make the decentralised web accessible to everyone. The platform’s APIs and SDKs carry the capability to transform any dApp to become usable for anyone regardless of their cryptocurrency knowledge and experience. It is believed that since 2019, the platform has been leading the Web3.0 infrastructure space by building APIs for developers to scale their projects.

