Categories
Business

Bob Dylan Said He Envied The Beatles, but Not for Their Fame or Success

Bob Dylan and The Beatles were two of the biggest musical acts of the 1960s. Dylan’s work greatly influenced the Beatles, and the American musician complimented their music. He also said that he envied the British band. This had little to do with their music or immense popularity, but instead related to their easy access to a studio. 

Bob Dylan wears sunglasses and stands in front of a window.
Bob Dylan | Fiona Adams/Redferns

Bob Dylan met The Beatles in the 1960s

Dylan met The Beatles in New York in 1964. They were in a hotel suite together, and Dylan introduced the band to marijuana. Ringo Starr tried it first, and his bandmates eagerly awaited his reaction. 

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: