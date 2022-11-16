‘Bonkers’: Tennis world loses it over ‘wild’ Nick Kyrgios drama

Nick Kyrgios’ incredible display alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis at the ATP Finals whipped the crowd up into a frenzy in Turin. Pic: Getty

Nick Kyrgios has cemented his reputation as the tennis world’s great entertainer after whipping up a crowd “frenzy” before masterminding an incredible ATP Finals victory in the doubles, alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The irrepressible and manic Kyrgios show took over in Turin as the 27-year-old helped the Special Ks’ keep their hopes of a prestigious end-of-season doubles title alive.

‘RELIEF’: Novak Djokovic’s telling reveal amid Australian Open twist

OUCH: Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis’ brutal twist in ATP Finals drama

‘NOT HAPPY’: Rafa Nadal hits back at criticism after tough 13-year low

Kyrgios and his unmissable brilliance all but carried his doubles partner across the line, as the Aussie pair came back from the brink of defeat to seal a remarkable triumph in their must-win encounter.

The Special Ks looked set to bow out of the competition after finding themselves 5-1 down in the deciding, first-to-10-point match tiebreak, before Kyrgios flicked a switch and sparked an extraordinary come-from-behind victory over Croatian Ivan Dodig and American Austin Krajicek.

It was a classic Kyrgios night – from racquet-chucking to raucous crowd-incitement to dazzling shot-making – as the pair suddenly roused themselves.

In contrast, the Aussie duo’s opponents seemed daunted by the frenzy among the Italian fans as the Special Ks steamrolled them in a 3-6 6-4 10-6 victory.

The Wimbledon finalist began running around towards the crowd, wildly gesticulating and enticing them to get behind the Aussies as their opponents, who’d largely dominated until then, looked increasingly bemused by the mayhem.

“I had to take it away from tennis because we were getting outplayed – and then the energy just got us over the line,” admitted Kyrgios.

“The crowd was amazing – they got us over the line, honestly. I don’t think the other pair really had any idea what was going on.”

Story continues

Kokkinakis admitted he was all smiles while being almost just an onlooker as Kyrgios also unleashed some fabulous shots in between his cheerleading.

“Trying not to laugh half the time to be honest,” grinned Kokkinakis.

“I see him just going towards the crowd and it’s like a soccer crowd, felt like a Serie A rivalry – but it was funny, man, it’s good energy, it lifted me and I played my best tennis after he started doing that as well.”

Kyrgios first came up with the goods at the end of the second set, saving what could have been a decisive break point with a big serve before converting one of their own with a dazzling forehand winner that levelled the match.

The 27-year-old then looked ready to implode when he smashed his racquet into the court in a fury as they went 5-1 down in the match tie-break, appearing to all-but seal the Aussie pair’s fate.

However, Kyrgios’ antics only served to inflame the crowd and unnerve their opposition – with Dodig and Krajicek both double-faulting – which in turn inspired the Aussie firebrand to new heights.

After losing their first match to No.1 pair Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski, defeat would have guaranteed their exit but now the exciting duo who opened their season by winning the Australian Open still have the chance to end it in triumph against the best pairs in world tennis.

Aussie pair Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios kept their hopes of a season-ending doubles title alive at the ATP Finals in Turin. Pic: Getty

They still, though, have their work cut out to reach the semi-finals, probably having to beat the unbeaten Olympic champions Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic in straight sets to earn their place.

The Special Ks beat the Croatian duo en route to their Melbourne triumph.

“That was fun that match, the crowd was a bit of a circus that time around,” recalled Kokkinakis.

“So we’ll hope for more of the same.”

His final message to Turin was: ” So, Italians get out, get rowdy and get behind us!”

with AAP

Click here to sign up to our newsletter for all the latest and breaking stories from Australia and around the world.