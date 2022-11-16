Brian May – Queen song where ‘we thought we’d got really overblown’

Fans can check out the countdown trailer below ahead of Was It All Worth It’s world premiere at 8am GMT on Friday, November 18th.

The video will features archive footage, photos and animation, challenging the most devoted Queen fans to spot every last Easter egg from the band’s incredible career.

Director Simon Lupton said: “From talking to people who were there when Was It All Worth It was originally recorded, the band had a great time creating this song in the studio. Animator Jake McBride and I also had a joyous experience creating this video over 30 years later and taking fans on a whistlestop tour through Queen’s incredible journey. We hope viewers enjoy spotting all the nods and references we’ve included.”

