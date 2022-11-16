Brit arrested for sexually assaulting Jet2 stewardess

A British man will face trial in France for putting his hand up an air steward’s skirt and sexually assaulting her on a flight from the UK to Spain. The Jet2 plane had to make an emergency landing after the “seriously drunk” 66-year-old carried out the sexual assault on a morning flight.
The public prosecutor for the region, Renaud Gaudeul, said the retired man has admitted the facts of the case.
Mr Gaudeul said the accused “admitted to what was committed against the air attendant. He was in a seriously drunken state when he was handed over to the the border police”.
The assault is said to have occurred when the air steward was handing out refreshments.
Following the assault the aircraft’s captain ordered the emergency landing in France.
The man, a pensioner, has now been released under judicial control and must now appear in court for the trial on December 13, French prosecutors said.
The airport in France is around three hours and 50 minutes flying time away from the destination in Spain that the passengers were hoping to get to.
This is just the latest incident where drunken Brits have caused flights to be diverted.
In September, a Ryanair flight between Manchester in England and the Spanish island of Tenerife was diverted after disruptive passengers caused chaos. One man even reportedly urinated on a seat.
The pilot reportedly had no choice other than to make the emergency stop on the Portuguese island of Porto Santo.
And in May a Jet2 passenger forced a plane bound for Britain to land in Portugal.
That flight from Gran Canaria was due to arrive in Newcastle but instead had to land in Porto, 1,100 miles away from its destination.
