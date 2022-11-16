Brit arrested for sexually assaulting Jet2 stewardess

A British man will face trial in France for putting his hand up an air steward’s skirt and sexually assaulting her on a flight from the UK to Spain. The Jet2 plane had to make an emergency landing after the “seriously drunk” 66-year-old carried out the sexual assault on a morning flight.

The public prosecutor for the region, Renaud Gaudeul, said the retired man has admitted the facts of the case.

Mr Gaudeul said the accused “admitted to what was committed against the air attendant. He was in a seriously drunken state when he was handed over to the the border police”.

The assault is said to have occurred when the air steward was handing out refreshments.

Following the assault the aircraft’s captain ordered the emergency landing in France.