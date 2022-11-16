British expats are still banned from driving in Spain

The “Brits in Spain” Facebook page has been the main source of information for expats looking for any developments with the situation.
Hugh Elliott, the ambassador of the UK to Spain, has been involved in the situation, updating expats on the Facebook page with the latest news.
He has previously met with drivers to help understand how much the inability to drive is really impacting those who have been affected.
The latest update stated: “We wanted to let you know some of what has been happening since the Ambassador’s last video message.
One driver, Mitzi Andrews, suggested: “Why doesn’t the UK Government apply the same rule to Spaniards resident in the UK who are driving on a Spanish licence?
“If they now had to take a British driving test to continue driving in the UK, perhaps Spain would be more flexible with those British residents in Spain who need to get a Spanish licence.”
Another motorist, Paul Gowans, vented his frustrations at the slow negotiations, saying: “What a joke.
“The Ambassador and the team working on this should be ashamed of themselves. How difficult can it be to agree?
“Shameful and I’m sorry to say indicative of the shambles that is the UK.”
The British authorities have informed drivers who wish to continue driving to apply for a Spanish driving test, although it did acknowledge this may not be possible for everyone.
A third commenter, said: “Same old waffle now. Overpromised and underdelivered.
“Miss deadlines months on end. Only this team can be that far off a deadline and keep a job. Embarrassing to say the least.”
Another driver, Jason Anthony, joked: “No update then, same as the other months.
“Will Santa be allowed in Spain on a UK driving licence with his reindeers or does he have to apply for international driving permit?”
