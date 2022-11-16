British expats are still banned from driving in Spain

The “Brits in Spain” Facebook page has been the main source of information for expats looking for any developments with the situation.

Hugh Elliott, the ambassador of the UK to Spain, has been involved in the situation, updating expats on the Facebook page with the latest news.

He has previously met with drivers to help understand how much the inability to drive is really impacting those who have been affected.

The latest update stated: “We wanted to let you know some of what has been happening since the Ambassador’s last video message.

READ MORE: Drivers warned not to leave ‘unexpected’ items in cars overnight