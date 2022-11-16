Britons can boost state pension with National Insurance contributions

As it stands, the cost of voluntary Class 3 National Insurance contributions is £15.85 per week or £824.20 per year.

This can add up to 1/35 of the full rate of someone’s eventual state pension which equates to a boost of £5.29 per week or around £275 per year.

Steve Webb, a partner at LCP and former pensions minister, shared how those approaching retirement can boost their state pension payments by using this method.

Mr Webb explained: “For many people, paying voluntary National Insurance contributions can be great value for money and can help them boost their state pension in a cost-effective way.