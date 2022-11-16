Brits plan to make positive changes this Christmas, like spending less

And 18 percent will be cutting down the amount of meat on offer for the big meal, while one in ten will go entirely vegan.
One in six will even be donating to charity instead of buying presents.
Jac Tyrrell, of free-from chocolate brand NOMO, which commissioned the research as part of its campaign to do things differently this year, said: “Many people are seeing Christmas as a time of year they can make meaningful changes in their lives – reinventing traditions and creating new, sustainable ones.
“The smallest things can make the biggest difference – from changing what you eat, to what you gift someone at Christmas.
“It is now widely recognised that making a positive change by eating vegan is no longer about compromising on taste.”
Other positive changes respondents plan to make this year include donating to food banks, shopping for second-hand gifts, and asking others not to buy them presents.
One in five (19 percent) will be regifting a present to someone less fortunate, and 27 percent won’t bother sending physical Christmas cards.
It also emerged respondents expect they’ll make an average of four positive changes during the festive period.
And for 54 percent, it will be the first year they actively look to make such adjustments during the season.
The cost-of-living crisis has been the main driving factor in looking to help others in need, according to 56 percent – while 55 percent simply want to be less wasteful, and mix up Christmas a little.
And 45 percent think there’s never been a better time to do their bit for the planet.
Of those making positive changes, 59 percent will also actively be encouraging others to do the same.
It also emerged nearly a quarter (23 percent) of all respondents have bought a present in the hope of influencing someone for the better, according to the survey, carried out via OnePoll.
When it comes to the food being consumed over Christmas, 41 percent would consider opting for vegan chocolate this year, and 14 percent would think about having a full vegan dinner on the big day.
And more than two-thirds (68 percent) believe you don’t always have to live by festive traditions.
Jac Tyrrell, from NOMO, added: “The research has shown people are open to changing and developing their habits in the Christmas season.
“This year, to celebrate changing traditions, we have partnered with Santa, who will be changing his red suit to blue to get people thinking about how they can make their yearly traditions more sustainable.
“It might take a little getting used to, but we hope it’s a positive change we can all get on board with.”
Source link