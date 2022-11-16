Brits plan to make positive changes this Christmas, like spending less

And 18 percent will be cutting down the amount of meat on offer for the big meal, while one in ten will go entirely vegan.

One in six will even be donating to charity instead of buying presents.

Jac Tyrrell, of free-from chocolate brand NOMO, which commissioned the research as part of its campaign to do things differently this year, said: “Many people are seeing Christmas as a time of year they can make meaningful changes in their lives – reinventing traditions and creating new, sustainable ones.

“The smallest things can make the biggest difference – from changing what you eat, to what you gift someone at Christmas.

“It is now widely recognised that making a positive change by eating vegan is no longer about compromising on taste.”

Other positive changes respondents plan to make this year include donating to food banks, shopping for second-hand gifts, and asking others not to buy them presents.

One in five (19 percent) will be regifting a present to someone less fortunate, and 27 percent won’t bother sending physical Christmas cards.

It also emerged respondents expect they’ll make an average of four positive changes during the festive period.

And for 54 percent, it will be the first year they actively look to make such adjustments during the season.