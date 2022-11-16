Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gets Gyro Aiming Options in Update

In an update, developer Infinity Ward has added gyro aiming as an option to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PS4 and PS5. The option has to be enabled in the game’s settings, and has a host of options to tweak behaviour like sensitivity.

Gyro aiming has been a relatively new feature for games outside of PC and Nintendo platforms, but has been gaining popularity thanks to the availability of controllers featuring gyroscopes allowing for motion controls. While the control scheme is far from being as accurate and fast as the classic mouse and keyboard option, it is still considered quicker and more precise when compared to the traditional analog sticks on modern controllers.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 recently launched its battle royale mode, dubbed Warzone 2.0. Leading up to the launch, the studio also revealed details on the game’s battle pass.

The game also recently showed off the revamped Shoot House map in a trailer, which came to the game alongside the release of Warzone 2.0.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.