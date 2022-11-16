Call of Duty, Modern Warfare II review: Thrills, kills and bellyaches

The overwhelming power of branding or simply a lack of imagination surely drives Modern Warfare II, the latest Call of Duty that recycles themes and missions from earlier games.

espite having played the originals (which sold by the bucketload in various forms from 2007 to 2020), I’m far from certain whether MWII constitutes a reboot or a sequel.

Let’s call the campaign mode an homage while the multiplayer is, predictably, an evolution. Neither of these labels implies failure, merely that Call of Duty rarely varies wildly from year to year – and Modern Warfare II (2022 edition) is little different.

However, Zombies mode seems to have been quietly laid to rest and instead Activision has bulked up the range of multiplayer options while integrating the free battle royale of Warzone 2.0, which launches this week. You’re still getting plenty of game for your money.

Call of Duty is no stranger to controversy and the single-player campaign leans into the franchise’s unpleasant fondness for jingoistic military fetishisation. Gravel-voiced series stalwart Soap MacTavish returns as part of a small team chasing an Iranian general hellbent on attacking the US with a ballistic missile. Never mind the plot, the campaign operates like a series of fairground rides, with each self-contained mission introducing different play styles, from stealth to attack to defence.

Not of all of these can be counted as a success but most surprising is the fantastic detail in each location, from the busy streets of Amsterdam to the shabbier laneways of Mexican suburbia to the rolling decks of a cargo ship. This is unquestionably the sharpest-looking Call of Duty yet.

Meanwhile, Modern Warfare staples are revived, bringing back missions such as eerie long-range aerial support and camouflaged crawling with sniper rifle. They rub shoulders with fresh mechanics such as the desperate escape without a weapon from an occupied town and one infiltration mission that’s almost Hitman-like in its ingenuity.

This variety of set-pieces nonetheless serves to highlight the disconnect between the various plot strands. More galling to swallow is the unquestioning role of military slaughter, in which you are both a cog and an instigator. This is heightened by the relentlessly glib special-ops lingo, where enemies take “dirt naps” and radio messages are acknowledged with phrases such as “solid copy”.

At about six to eight hours in length, however, campaign mode will be far outlasted as always by the wealth of modes in competitive and cooperative multiplayer. MWII is blessed with a broad choice of maps – and the incoming Warzone 2.0 augments that further. Some function better than others with their tight spaces and some are sprawling but filled with nooks.

Common to all is the typically short time-to-kill – where only the ultra-cautious or the extravagantly skilled survive more than a few seconds. This is no country for old men, yet if you can hack it, this might be the best collection of maps in years.

Of most interest to me are the massed firefights of modes such Invasion, which step firmly the toes of Battlefield with their limit of up to 64 players. Even if you never nail a shot on another real player, the spaces are filled with dumb bots who’ll obligingly provide your quota of satisfying kills.

Video of the Day

That, ultimately, is what Modern Warfare II stands for, whether in campaign or multiplayer: to feed our unquenchable blood lust. It’s just a game after all and has built its success on catering to our basest instincts. Activision keeps making it because we keep buying it. Maybe us gamers are the ones who lack imagination…