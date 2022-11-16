Call Of Duty MW2 And Warzone 2 Season 1 Patch Notes Revealed

Warzone 2.0 launches today, but that’s not all. The first season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 is out now, ushering in a new battle pass, more maps, additional weapons, and bug fixes. The full patch notes for the Season 01 update have been posted online, and can be seen below.

The Season 01 patch notes include a range of weapon balancing changes, including the M4 seeing hip spread reduction, the Kastov 545 having its ADS speed increased, and a general nerf for a variety of guns like the Lockwood 300, which sees its damage range reduced.