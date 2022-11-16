Call of Duty Warzone DOWN: Server maintenance downtime for Season 1

Call of Duty Warzone has been taken offline for the launch of Season 1 and Warzone 2.0. Activision plans to take the classic Warzone experience offline for maintenance at 4pm GMT on November 16. Warzone 2.0 will subsequently launch at 6pm GMT, complete with a brand new map, Battle Pass and game mode. Unfortunately, however, the original Warzone will stay offline for another couple of weeks.

Indeed, fans of the current map will have to wait until November 28, when Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera returns as a standalone experience at 6pm GMT.

Activision explains more: “Following the relaunch, you will have two different Warzone games you can play: Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Caldera.

“Warzone 2.0’s weapons, progression, and inventory systems will be tied to the new Modern Warfare 2 content and systems. This is due to a combination of feedback from the community, technical limitations, and a need to simplify the next and newest Warzone to create a seamless player experience moving forward.”

If you’ve been playing lots of Call of Duty over the past few years, then you’ll be pleased to hear that many of your perks from recent games will be available in Caldera.

This includes player progression, cross-progression for XP and Weapon XP, inventories, Battle Pass content, weapons, Store Bundles, and other purchases from Modern Warfare, Warzone, Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard.

Sadly, the opposite is true of Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 content, which will be tied to their respective games.