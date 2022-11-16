Candace Cameron Bure criticized by JoJo Siwa and others over ‘traditional marriage’ comment | CNN





CNN

—



Months after they had a public back and forth, JoJo Siwa is voicing her disappointment with Candace Cameron Bure.

The singer/dancer, 19, posted on her verified Instagram about Bure after the former “Full House” star talked to the Wall Street Journal about her work with the faith-based channel, Great American Family.

When asked if the Great American Family will include LGBTQ storylines in their projects, Cameron Bure said, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Siwa identifies as queer and shared a screen grab of a headline which read, “Candace Cameron Bure’s plans for new cable channel: No gays.”

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” Siwa wrote. “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

In July Siwa posted a video on TikTok that went viral in which she shared a photo of Cameron Bure as the “rudest celebrity” she had ever met, later revealing she had felt ignored by the star at an event when she was a child and tried to meet her.

Cameron Bure responded in a video on her verified Instagram account explaining that she was “shocked” by the designation and said everything was “all good” after the pair connected and discussed it.

Siwa wasn’t the only one upset by Cameron Bure’s recent comment.

Actress Hilarie Burton slammed her and Bill Abbott, chief executive of Great American Media, for “bigotry.”

“That guy and his network are disgusting,” Burton tweeted. “You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

CNN has reached out to reps for Bure and Great American Media for comment.