By Randy Walker@TennisPublisher He’s only 19 years old, but Carlos Alcaraz is already re-writing the tennis record books. Early Thursday morning, Alcaraz closed out a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 win over Jannik Sinner in the second-longest and latest finishing match in U.S. Open history, concluding at 2:50 am. The five hour and […]