Carol “Susie” Bumpus, 86, of Radcliff, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at home.

Susie was born Feb. 27, 1936, to the late Layman and Ester McDermitt. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Susie liked to cook, embroidery, crochet, read and spend time with her grandkids. She was the co-owner and operator at Hardin County Honda for more than 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Hugh Bumpus; a son, Brian Bumpus; a son-in-law, Denis Guay; three sisters, Catherine Renolds, Clara Bell Porter and Betty Rexrode; and a grandson, Gregory Daffron.

Survivors include three sons, Clifford (Jane) Levan, Edward (Sherry) Kreiner and Bradly Bumpus; a daughter, Rebecca Guay; two brothers, Lloyd McDermitt and David (Carol) McDermitt; a sister, Rosetta (Bill) Bower; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at St. James Cemetery in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from noon to 12:45 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.