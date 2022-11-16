Categories
Carol ‘Susie’ Bumpus


Carol “Susie” Bumpus, 86, of Radcliff, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at home.

Susie was born Feb. 27, 1936, to the late Layman and Ester McDermitt. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Susie liked to cook, embroidery, crochet, read and spend time with her grandkids. She was the co-owner and operator at Hardin County Honda for more than 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Hugh Bumpus; a son, Brian Bumpus; a son-in-law, Denis Guay; three sisters, Catherine Renolds, Clara Bell Porter and Betty Rexrode; and a grandson, Gregory Daffron.

Survivors include three sons, Clifford (Jane) Levan, Edward (Sherry) Kreiner and Bradly Bumpus; a daughter, Rebecca Guay; two brothers, Lloyd McDermitt and David (Carol) McDermitt; a sister, Rosetta (Bill) Bower; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at St. James Cemetery in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from noon to 12:45 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.



