Casper City Council to consider Yellowstone Garage liquor license ownership change on Dec. 6

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will be asked to establish its Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting as the public hearing date to consider a change of ownership request for the retail liquor license associated with the former Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill and Venue.

The retail liquor license is currently owned by Charger Holdings, LLC. The City of Casper has received a request to transfer ownership of the retail liquor license to 307 Repair, Inc, according to a memo from city staff.

The memo indicates 307 Repair, Inc. plans to do business as the Yellowstone Garage at the same 355 W. Yellowstone Highway address the business operated at while under ownership of John Huff.

The license currently has restrictions limiting its use to the 355 W. Yellowstone Highway address, meaning it cannot be transferred for use at any other location, according to the city staff memo. The license can be transferred to new owners provided it continues to be used at the same address.

The Yellowstone Garage announced on its Facebook page in late October that it was under new ownership and seeking staff members. Oil City News has reached out to the new owners regaring plans for the business. Updates will be provided if more information becomes available.

The staff memo explaining the liquor license transfer request is available below: