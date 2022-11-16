CBS News correspondent Natalie Morales delivers her first true-crime investigation for

Award-winning correspondent Natalie Morales will make her investigative debut on CBS News’s critically acclaimed true-crime series “48 Hours” on Saturday, November 19 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

CBS News correspondent and “48 Hours” contributor Natalie Morales in Breckenridge, Colorado. CBS News



Morales’ first in-depth reporting for CBS News, “Last Seen In Breckenridge,” focuses on an investigation into the murders of two young women, Annette Schnee, 21 and Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer, 29, near the resort ski town of Breckenridge, Colorado.

Detectives were initially able to link the two 1982 murders through an orange sock found near Oberholtzer’s crime scene and a matching sock found on Schnee. The case went cold until investigators ran DNA recovered from evidence through a public genealogy database and got a match.

In a bizarre turn of events, investigators would learn that the killer had been rescued by a local fire chief from a snow-covered mountain pass the very same night he dumped the bodies of the two women.

“The 48 Hours” team is at the top of their game and the best in the business of true-crime reporting,” Morales says. “It has been a dream being immersed into the “48 Hours” family and to work on this story, which has so many unusual twists and turns.”