Chicago taquerias get Netflix’s love on season 3 of ‘Taco Chronicles’

For taco-obsessed people like yours truly, few shows have captured the glory of what makes the dish so irresistible as Netflix’s “Taco Chronicles.” Along with its sly mix of humor, poetry and stunning food photography, the documentary also makes sure to celebrate the people behind the scenes that make it all happen.

As one would expect, the first two seasons focused almost exclusively on the taco’s homeland of Mexico. But for season three, subtitled “Cross the Border,” the show will tackle the American taco scene. While the episode lineup hasn’t been officially announced, we do know one city that will get some love: The trailer for season three is all about Chicago.

The show definitely did its homework. Earlier this year, I spent a few months updating my list of the best tacos in the city and my top three picks are shown in the trailer. That includes some beautiful shots of Carnitas Uruapan (1725 W 18th St.), along with the second-generation owner, Marcos Carbajal.

“I was floored when I got the call to participate,” Carbajal said. “It’s absolutely one of my favorite shows. The cinematography is next level, and they focus on the story and what’s behind the food and the culture.”

Carbajal also highlighted the connection to the season one episode about carnitas. The crew spent time in Uruapan, the city where his dad, Inocencio Carbajal, grew up and learned his craft. “They dig so deep,” Carbajal said. “As I was watching the origin story on carnitas, it was so powerful. They went back to our hometown and talked to people I’ve known there forever.”

Carbajal’s dad has been practicing the art of slowly simmering huge cuts of pork in titanic pots of bubbling lard until golden since 1975. Since Carbajal took over Carnitas Uruapan, they opened a new location and make their corn tortillas from scratch. They also serve one of the finest carnitas tacos I’ve tried outside of Mexico.

Netflix confirmed that Birrieria Zaragoza (4852 S. Pulaski Road) and Rubi’s on 18th (1316 W 18th St.), which I have reviewed here as well, made the cut. I also noticed some shots in the trailer of La Chaparrita (2500 S. Whipple St.).

After trading their iconic Maxwell Street Market stall for a bricks-and-mortar location, Rubi’s charcoal-grilled al pastor gives the meat a smoky flavor and is served on enormous tacos. At La Chaparrita, I reviewed their tripas tacos that stand out for their crunchy crispiness. And while beef birria has exploded in popularity across the city, Birrieria Zaragoza consistently serves tender and complex goat birria plated with consommé, fresh corn tortillas and chile arbol hot sauce.

Season 3 is available to stream on Netflix starting Nov. 23.

