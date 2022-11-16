China grapples with unrest as residents erupt against lockdown

Residents in the southern district of Guangzhou have erupted in violent protest against the Chinese government’s intense Covid control policy. Video footage has captured the moment infuriated civilians reached breaking point over China’s zero-Covid approach. Protesters tore down fencing that had encased residential buildings and clashed with police units that arrived on the scene. The news comes as the Chinese government has been pressured to ease restrictions amid public backlash and worsening economic conditions.

A video published by DW News captured huge crowds of protesters as they broke through government-installed lockdown barriers.

DW News reported: “Crowds in China clashed with authorities and toppled a police vehicle in a rare show of unrest against the government’s zero-Covid policy.

“Viral videos appear to show many residents escaping a mandatory lockdown by knocking quarantine barriers down.

“According to authorities, the city is currently in the midst of a Covid outbreak, just as other cities in China have loosened testing requirements. The lockdown was planned to end on Sunday, but it was extended without explanation.”