Chris Evans says female pals ‘fancy’ I’m A Celeb’s Matt Hancock

However, it quickly became apparent that Babatúndé’s position in the trial was the most difficult, and it wasn’t long before he accidentally dropped a star.

Meanwhile, Matt has been bringing home plenty of stars for camp night after night, creating pressure for his co-stars to do the same.

While he is in the jungle, Matt is still an MP but has had the Tory Whip removed from him.

The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky airs every weekday from 6.30am on Virgin Radio.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs tonight at 9pm on ITV.