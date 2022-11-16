Christina Applegate Made Her First Public Appearance Since Being Diagnosed With MS, And Her Speech Is So Moving

It’s no secret that Christina Applegate is one of the best — and, in my opinion, most underrated — TV actors around. I mean, from shows like Married…with Children to her guest-starring role on Friends to Samantha Who? to her most recent series Dead to Me, she has given us some of the most complex (and funniest) TV characters around.
To celebrate Christina’s impeccable work in TV and film over the course of three decades, this week she was finally awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The moment was emotional for numerous reasons, but it marked Christina’s first public appearance since she announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021.
At the time, she tweeted, “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”
Christina’s MS diagnosis notably came during filming for the final season of Dead to Me, which will start streaming on Netflix on Nov. 17. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Christina talked about how filming Season 3 was one of the hardest things she’s done, but she leaned on costar Linda Cardellini, creator Liz Feldman, and more for support.
At her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Christina was surrounded by Linda and Liz, as well as her Married…with Children costars Katey Sagal and David Faustino. Katey gave a speech before Christina took the podium, and getting emotional, she told Christina, “You’re not alone. We’re all here.”
Then, Christina spoke about how much getting a star on the iconic Walk of Fame means to her. “I’ve had a really interesting life, but the life started as a little girl waiting in line to see the first Star Wars on this very street at that very theater.”
“And looking at these things and going, ‘Who are these people? What are these things? Did they do something right? Did they do something wrong? Whatever it is, I want one. I effing want one.’ And I was 5 years old, so this day means more to me than you can possibly imagine.”
Then, Christina turned to her costars and collaborators, as she talked about how important it is to surround yourself with family.
“I don’t say that I have friends. I have family. These people take care of me. They take care of me every day of my life. Without them, I don’t know what I would do,” she said.
She continued, saying, “I love that I started with [Katey and David] and ended with [Linda and Liz]. I thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. You are my people. You are my loves.”
Christina ended her emotional speech speaking to her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, saying, “The most important person in this world is my daughter. You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting.”
“I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school…thank you for standing by me through all of this.”
After her speech, Christina posed for photos, where she and Linda shared this adorable moment together that I’ll be crying over all week.
Then, she tweeted a photo standing on her newly minted Walk of Fame star, and explained why she was barefoot throughout the ceremony:
Honestly, I am just so happy that Christina’s hard work and talent was recognized with this honor that means so much to her.
You can watch moments from Christina’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony below:
Source link