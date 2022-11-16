Civilization 6 Leader Pass includes 18 new (and old) leaders

The new Civilization 6 DLC leaked last week has now been revealed as the Civilization 6 Leader Pass, a new series of add-on packs that will introduce a dozen new leaders to the 4X game. It’ll also include six new spins on familiar leaders from past Civilization games, and the release date for the first pack is set for November 21.

The Civilization 6 Leader Pass starts with the Great Negotiators pack, which launches November 21. It’ll include Abraham Lincoln (United States), Queen Nzinga Mbande (Kongo), and Sultan Saladin (Arabia).

The rest of the packs will be released in the months following, through March 2023. Pack two is the Great Commanders, featuring Tokugawa (Japan), Nader Shah (Persia), and Suleiman the Magnificent (Ottoman Empire). After that, we’ll see the Rulers of China pack, with Yongle, Qin Shi Huang the Unifier, and Wu Zetian.

Pack Four is the Rulers of the Sahara, and this includes Ramses (Egypt), Ptolemaic Cleopatra (Egypt), and King Sundiata Keita (Mali). This will be followed by the Great Builders pack, featuring Theodora (Byzantines, previously in Civilization V), Sejong (Korea), and Ludwig II (Germany).

Several of these leaders do require other Civilization VI DLCs in order to play, and the official site has the full breakdown.

The pass wraps up with the Rulers of England pack, which includes Elizabeth I, Varangian Harald Hardrada (Norway), and Victoria – Age of Steam.

The Leader Pass is included with the Civilization VI Anthology Edition, and can also be purchased separately via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Our list of the best Civilization 6 mods can keep you busy until the pass launches next week.