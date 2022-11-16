Consumer cloud computer maker Selligion gets Rs 3 cr seed funding from Xiaomi, Bounce, Jar app execs – ET Telecom

NEW DELHI: Selligion Technologies, a maker of consumer cloud computer, said the startup has received Rs 3 crores in seed funding from Xiaomi Global founding team member Alvin Tse, along with CEO of Bounce Infinity Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO of Jar app Nischay AG, and founder of Amarante Shipping Prashant Priya.

“The funds will be utilized to build a scalable cloud-based software ecosystem for future deployment while distributing a variant of the computer to a sizable number of students on a monthly subscription model,” the startup said in a statement.

Selligion has claimed “world-first” by developing a cloud computer for the masses using hardware and cloud-based software ecosystem that can deliver affordable computing to Indians for Rs 399 per month or less.

The statement added that Selligion is currently piloting the cloud computer with customers, which will be followed by the open sale of one of the variants across the country before year end.

“On one end there is a future where nearly every business and work opportunity will either be tech-based or tech-enabled and on the other end data suggests that less than 10-15 per cent of Indian homes own a computer,” said Yoshita Sengupta, Co-Founder and COO, Selligion Technologies.

“The seed fund we have acquired will help us scale faster and enable every Indian student to access opportunities that come with access to powerful computers,” Sengupta added.

“We see the potential impact that the technology being built by Selligion can have on future generations, the economy and the technology infrastructure in India. We believe in the team’s intent and are happy to back them,” said Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder and CEO of Bounce.Selligion Technologies is co-founded by Naman Chakraborty (CEO), Yoshita Sengupta (COO), Joby John (CTO) and Puneet Raheja (Head of Web Experience & Data).