Coronation Street spoilers: Hope Stape turns violent as lies exposed

It’s no secret that the youngster has displayed some worrying behaviour over the past years in Coronation Street, but Hope (Isabella Flanagan) could be about to take things too far. In scenes set to air next week, viewers could see the 11-year-old take over from her serial killer father John Stape (Graeme Hawley) as things take a violent turn.

It has not been easy for Fiz Brown (played by Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Hansell) over the past few weeks as they’ve tried to protect Hope from the upcoming book about her father.

Despite trying to stop the tell-all stories of his murders, the publication of the book was brought forward by the author after Tyrone confronted him.

As they continue to try and shelter Hope from what’s about to get published, Tyrone brought all the books from the local shop and even a cut out of the killer that they stashed in the outhouse.

However, in scenes set to air next week, they’re both stumped when they open the door, later on, to discover the books have vanished.

