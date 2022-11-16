Cramer’s lightning round: Uber is going to be the last man standing

Uber Technologies Inc: “Uber is a stock that you have to own for a while. … It’s going to be the last man standing, and that’s why I like Uber.”
PayPal Holdings Inc: “I think that they can make it so that a lot of other companies go under their umbrella, and that would make me like the stock. But that has not happened yet.”
Wingstop Inc: “I think it’s a very good situation. … Plus, unlike most food costs, wings have actually come down.”
Fortive Corp: “I happen to think that this was a very good spin on both sides. I happen to like Danaher very much. … And, I like Fortive.”
Disclaimer: Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns shares of Danaher.
