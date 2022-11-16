Cristiano Ronaldo misses Portugal World Cup training due to ‘bug’

After the World Cup, Ronaldo is widely expected to find a way out of Old Trafford after causing controversy with a fiery interview about his recent time with the Red Devils. The 37-year-old told Piers Morgan that he does not respect United boss Erik ten Hag and that, behind the scenes, people are attempting to force him out.

Having starred for the likes of Sporting Lisbon, Real Madrid and Juventus, an ageing Ronaldo has started just four Premier League games this season, scoring once. Former team-mate and United legend Rio Ferdinand was among those to hit back at Ronaldo’s comments, which look set to call time on his second stint in Manchester.