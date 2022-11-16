Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC Confirmed To Be Paid | GameSpot News

For anyone hoping that Cyberpunk 2077’s big DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty, was going to be a free addon, guess again, as CD Projekt Red’s global PR director Radek Grabowski has confirmed that if will have a pricetag.

Speaking to GamesRadar, Grabowski confirmed that “as for the expansion’s pricing – we have not revealed exact details yet, but it will be a paid one.”

While we don’t have any specific pricing information for the DLC, expansions for The Witcher 3, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, cost $10 and $20 at their time of release, respectively, with the latter being a much bigger expansion.

Like The Witcher 3–which has a free next-gen update on the way–Cyberpunk 2077 also received a substantial amount of free DLC after launch, with the Edgerunners update providing a notable amount of free cosmetics, weapons, and even an extra narrative thread.

Something that will be free is Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, which recently revealed that its battle pass is nonlinear, but we now have new details on exactly how that will work.

Instead of having a linear pass of 100 tiers of unlockable items, Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 reinvents the battle pass as a multi-sector combat map. The map has at least 20 sectors with five items in each sector. Players will unlock items using earned Battle Token Tier Skips across this map, with the freedom to choose their path and focus on the items they want most.

The Season 1 battle pass will still include 20 free tiers for players to unlock, which include the Victus XMR sniper rifle and the BAS-P submachine gun as this season’s new unlockable weapons. Activision says it will take players 15 Token Tier Skips if they head straight from the map’s first sector toward sectors A6 or A7, and 30 to unlock both weapons. As for the season’s new operator, the pass introduces Zosar “Zeus” Kalu as the operator available within the premium tiers of pass. Zeus is an instant unlock when purchasing the premium battle pass.

The Season 1 pass is divided into 21 different combat sectors, from A0 to A20. Sectors A1 to A20 are all connected to each other. Once players have unlocked all the rewards in all combat sectors from A0 to A20, there’s an additional “victory sector” with bonus rewards. The battle pass contains 1,400 total CoD Points. Players can earn 400 free CP within the pass, plus 1,000 more with premium pass and victory sector, allowing players to earn back the CoD Points spent purchasing the full pass.