DEAL OF THE DAY: Shoppers can save £100 off Tefal ActiFry Air FryeR





Black Friday is fast-approaching, and retailers are releasing their deals earlier than ever, with many top sellers being slashed in the weeks running up to the day.

Currys has reduced hundreds of products across appliances, tech and grooming, with many big brands being included in the sale. With energy bills rising, retailers have seen the sales of air fryers soaring over the last few months, with many using them as extensions of their conventional ovens or even to replace them. Research into the affordability of using kitchen appliances by Utilita and Iceland found that an average electric cooker can cost around 87p to run per day, while an air fryer is up to six times cheaper at around just 14p per day. Buy: Tefal ActiFry Genius XL Air Fryer (£149)

The air fryer provides a healthier way of cooking, requiring only one spoon of oil per recipe to crisp up food and cook to perfection. The large 1.2kg capacity is ideal for cooking for family or hosting dinner parties, and the handy paddle feature stirs food for minimum effort and to ensure food is evenly spread and cooked. With nine automatic programmes, you can select a preset option, add your ingredients, and let the air fryer do the rest to take the stress away from cooking, plus there’s a ‘keep warm’ option for unexpected delays. The touch screen is easy to use, with a large screen to select options from, plus users of the air fryer can download the Tefal app to discover hundreds of recipe ideas.

Shoppers are loving the Tefal air fryer, with some calling it ‘excellent’. Linda said: ”Wouldn’t be without mine.” Steven commented: ”Cooks food consistently and it’s good for my health, I would highly recommend investing in this actifyer.” Will also added: ”Great cooking results , for example chips, goujons, fried rice etc. I even found it’s better for cooking things like bacon.”

Like Loading...