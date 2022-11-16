Amazon has a fresh batch of all-time low prices on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro today, starting at $1,999.99 for the 10-Core M1 Pro/512GB model, down from $2,499.00. You can get this sale in both Silver and Space Gray.

This is $99 below the previous record low price on this model, and right now only Amazon is offering this steep discount.

Additionally, Amazon also has the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale, available for $2,199.99, down from $2,699.00. This is a match of the model’s previous all-time low price, and it’s only available in Silver.

If you’re looking for even more deals on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, we have the best early Black Friday deals on these notebooks in our dedicated article. These markdowns include up to $499 off 14-inch MacBook Pro models as well.

We’re keeping track of all of the season’s best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you’ll find for Black Friday 2022.