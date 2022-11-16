Dell Technologies agrees to $1 billion settlement over 2018 stock deal

Round Rock-based Dell Technologies has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle an investor lawsuit related to the 2018 stock deal that returned the tech giant to being a publicly traded company.

The disputed transaction involved Dell Technologies’ ownership of subsidiary company VMWare. As part of the deal, Dell paid $14 billion in cash and issued 149.4 million Class C shares in exchange for all outstanding Class V shares in the company. Class V shares, which are commonly referred to as tracking shares, are issued by a parent company to track the financial performance of a segment or division.

The holders of the tracking stock had alleged that the transaction by Dell Technologies was made for billions of dollars less than fair value for the shares, according to a filing Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

More:Austin ‘still the beating heart’ for Dell Technologies, executive says

“The plaintiffs generally alleged that the director defendants and the stockholder defendants breached their fiduciary duties under Delaware law to the former holders of the Class V common stock in connection with the Class V transaction by offering a transaction value that was allegedly billions of dollars below fair value,” Dell Technologies said in the securities filing.

Dell Technologies on Wednesday did not comment on the specifics of the settlement, other than to acknowledge an agreement was reached.

“We were informed that the parties have reached a settlement agreement,” the company said in a statement. “An independent special committee of the board has approved the settlement payment by the company. The settlement remains subject to court approval.”

Dell Technologies, which was founded in 1984 by Michael Dell in a University of Texas dorm room, has grown into one of the world’s largest technology companies and is one of the largest private employers in the Austin metro area. Dell has about 13,000 employees in Central Texas and about 133,000 global employees. The company had revenue of $101.2 billion for its most recently completed fiscal year.

Dell Technologies said the settlement agreement is still pending approval by a judge in Delaware Chancery Court, and the company said its insurers could pay some of the settlement amount. The company said the payment would be reflected in its fiscal third quarter financial reporting.

Industry analysts said that while the $1 billion settlement is a large number, it likely won’t cause any long-term financial harm to Dell Technologies.

“It’s not fun, but Dell is big enough to sustain an ‘extraordinary item’ like this every once in a while,” said Roger Kay, an analyst with Endpoint Technology Associates. “Just a flesh wound.”

Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities, said the $1 billion settlement is “a containable amount” given Dell’s financial position and cash flow, and he agreed that it likely will not be a major concern for its investors.

“Dell is in a really strong position now as a company … it was better for them to just put it behind them now to transaction done,” he said.

More:Dell is returning to public trading

How Dell got here

Dell Technologies had originally gone private in 2013 after a battle with investors, as it moved to evolve from just a PC-making company into one with a wider range of modern technologies, such as cloud computing.

In 2018, Dell again went public,but did so using a nontraditional method.When going public, most companies have an initial public offering, giving substantial control to the open market. But Dell had purchased data storage giant EMC Corp. in 2016, which opened a window for Dell to instead buy out shareholders of EMC’s existing stock to create a new class of publicly traded common shares. At the time, the tracking stock traded under DVMT, and mirrored Dell’s 81% ownership in VMWare, which was owned by EMC.

Existing shareholders of the tracking stock had two options: Be bought out at a rate of $109 per share or be given 1.3665 shares of the new Dell Technologies stock for each share of DVMT they owned.

Through the deal, which was worth $21.7 billion, Dell once became a public company and founder Michael Dell remained chairman and CEO, with a 72% ownership stake. Silver Lake Partners, the equity firm that had helped Dell Technologies go private in 2013, kept a 24% stake.

The lawsuit was filed in 2019 on behalf of plaintiff shareholders, arguing that the transaction was not a fair exchange of value. In a statement, attorney Silpa Maruri, who co-led the plaintiffs’ legal team, said the deal marks a great day for shareholders.

“This settlement underscores a landmark victory, as one of the largest cash settlements in Delaware Chancery Court history on behalf of shareholders. We were ready to bring this case to trial next month and are confident that our strong pretrial position helped secure this historic settlement for the class,” Maruri said.

Kay, of Endpoint Technology Associates, said with private transactions and multiple classes of shareholders, the insiders always try to do better than the outsiders. He said it’s clear the outsiders in this case had a valid legal claim or the company would not have settled for such an amount. He also said the $1 billion amount ultimately would not negatively affect the company.

Kay said Michael Dell “has a poker player’s manner” and is good at bluffing, doubling down on good hands and throwing in the cards when they are working against him.

“Michael Dell is rare in the tech industry: He still helms the firm he founded, he is also deeply schooled in the ways of Wall Street, a financial manager as much as a technologist,” Kay said. “He may have overplayed his hand. That astounding series of financial transactions was bound to lead to some lesser classes of shareholder not quite getting their fair share. Most times, they walk away and lick their wounds. After all, the fine print says their capital is at risk. But if they can point to insider behavior that specifically caused them to have a lesser outcome, well, it was obviously worth a fight.”

Kay said it’s possible the settlement could affect any potential transactions that Michael Dell and the company consider making.

“I suppose he may ask himself how much it’s worth it to alter the corporate structure just to shake some more money out of the tree,” Kay said. “He could decide he personally has enough and doesn’t need the aggravation in his life.”

What’s next for Dell

Dell Technologies has seen rapid growth and change in the past several years. Amid the pandemic, the tech giant saw its business boom, as companies shifted to remote work and hybrid work and demand for PCs, notebooks and other devices skyrocketed.

Dell Technologies has been focused on expanding its offerings and market share in a number of areas, including cloud computing, the edge computing market, the 5G sector and telecommunications.

Ives, of Wedbush Securities, said Dell is in “growth mode” and in a good position to continue to build and grow.

“They’re in good strategic position given the cloud transformation that we’re seeing across the world. They have a massive install base. The transition from hardware to software, and overall cloud has been a very, very positive move for Dell,” Ives said. “They’re uniquely positioned to benefit from what we believe is a trillion dollars of cloud spending in the industry over the next decade.”