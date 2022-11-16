Categories
Dell Technologies agrees to $1 billion settlement over 2018 stock deal


After going private in 2013, Dell Technologies again went public in 2018 with a complex deal that kept founder Michael Dell as chairman and CEO with a 72% ownership stake.

Round Rock-based Dell Technologies has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle an investor lawsuit related to the 2018 stock deal that returned the tech giant to being a publicly traded company.

The disputed transaction involved Dell Technologies’ ownership of subsidiary company VMWare. As part of the deal, Dell paid $14 billion in cash and issued 149.4 million Class C shares in exchange for all outstanding Class V shares in the company. Class V shares, which are commonly referred to as tracking shares, are issued by a parent company to track the financial performance of a segment or division.

The holders of the tracking stock had alleged that the transaction by Dell Technologies was made for billions of dollars less than fair value for the shares, according to a filing Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



