Denise Richards Has Been Left “Shaken Up” After Her Car Was Hit By A Bullet During A Road Rage Shooting

“Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone,” she replied on Twitter to someone who made an insensitive remark about the incident. “What I experienced yesterday with my husband,not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in.”

Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone. What I experienced yesterday with my husband,not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck…asshole https://t.co/xWrAqvSeoa

Twitter: @DENISE_RICHARDS

