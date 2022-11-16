Categories
Celebrities

Denise Richards Has Been Left “Shaken Up” After Her Car Was Hit By A Bullet During A Road Rage Shooting


Denise Richards has spoken out after reports that she was involved in a “life-threatening” road rage shooting.

According to TMZ, which was first to report the incident, Denise and her husband, Aaron Phypers — who both appeared on two seasons of the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills — were driving in south Los Angeles on Monday when their vehicle was hit by a bullet.

With Aaron at the wheel, the couple had been traveling in their Ford F-150 Shelby pick-up truck to Popsicle Studio, where Denise had a film shoot that day.

Numerous outlets have reported that Aaron slowed down the vehicle, with TMZ claiming it was because they were struggling to locate the venue, while Deadline said the pair were attempting to find a parking spot.

As their speed decreased, the driver behind them apparently became “irritated”, prompting Aaron to try and let him pass. The driver attempted to squeeze by, yelling at the couple from his car while doing so.

A source told People that Aaron had attempted to apologize, but that the other driver did not cease. He then is reported to have taken out a gun and shot at them.

Fortunately, no one was injured, and Denise and Aaron apparently didn’t notice that their vehicle had been hit until they reached their destination.

Denise is said to have arrived on set very distressed, though she powered through and worked for 12 hours.

“She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day,” an insider told People. “She didn’t want to not show up to work.”

Someone from production apparently called 911 after becoming aware of the situation, though as it currently stands, it seems no police report was filed.

On Tuesday, Denise broke her silence on the incident, calling it “the most terrifying situation” she has ever experienced.

“Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone,” she replied on Twitter to someone who made an insensitive remark about the incident. “What I experienced yesterday with my husband,not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in.”

Denise Richards Has Been Left “Shaken Up” After Her Car Was Hit By A Bullet During A Road Rage Shooting

Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone. What I experienced yesterday with my husband,not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck…asshole https://t.co/xWrAqvSeoa


Twitter: @DENISE_RICHARDS

The actress recently sparked speculation that she might be set to return to RHOBH for its thirteenth season in 2023, after sharing a selfie with current cast member, Sutton Stracke.

Denise dramatically left the reality show after the tenth season in 2020, following a huge fallout with her former friend, Lisa Rinna.

However, it sounds like she wouldn’t be opposed to the idea of a comeback, telling SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis on Sept. 1 that she’d “never say never” to filming with Lisa again.

“I would be fine working with Lisa and filming with her,” Denise stated. “I never said I wouldn’t go back because of her.”





Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: