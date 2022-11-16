Denise Welch blasts ‘boring’ I’m A Celeb amid Charlene ‘feud’ claim

Denise Welch, 64, did not hold back in her criticism of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! as she blasted the show for being “incredibly boring”. The Loose Women star’s remarks come after she sparked feud rumours, which she has since shut down, after reacting on social media to her co-star Charlene White’s good relationship with disgraced MP Matt Hancock in the Australian jungle.
Denise took to Twitter on Monday to reveal her feelings about I’m A Celebrity in view of her 542,000 followers.
She penned: “The Hancock show is incredible boring television regardless of your feelings for him!!! #ImACelebrity” (sic)
In a follow-up tweet, Denise corrected herself: “Incredibly!! Edit button pleeeeeease!!!”(sic)
Her comments are followed by reports with some media outlets speculating about a feud between herself and Loose Women’s Charlene White, who is a contestant on this year’s I’m A Celebrity.
Other social media users rushed to the tweet’s replies to share their views on the controversial lineup addition.
One who disagreed with Denise’s comments was AlieCutting, who said: “I lost my mum during Covid, in a nursing home where I want to be allowed to be with her at the end, but please don’t think you talk for us all.
“All your comment does is ensure people remain bitter and prevent some of us from moving on.”
The Loose Women panellist reiterated: “I talk for no one but myself. I was only with my dad at the end because of the kindness of the nurses.”
