Diana ‘unselfishly’ gave up William and Harry to royals, expert claims

Speaking to GB News host Dan Wootton, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell described William and Harry as the “two most important people in [Diana’s] life”. The former butler, who worked for Diana for ten years, spoke of the relationship Diana had with her sons, and how the Princess “gave up” her sons “unselfishly” as they needed to “learn the ropes” for their future roles within the monarchy.

Mr Wootton described The Crown’s portrayal of Diana’s relationship with her sons as “nasty and negative”.

He claimed that the show “made out that [Diana] made her son take sides in the marriage battle” with their father, the now-King Charles III and “as if Prince William is not supportive of his mother”.

Dan asked Mr Burrell if there is truth in the portrayal, and he claimed: “It’s not, it’s not true.

“She adored her boys, [but] you know what she did, she gave them up, unselfishly, to the Royal Family.”

