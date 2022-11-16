Diana’s former butler slams ‘cruel’ portrayal of Princess

Mr Burrell worked for Diana for a decade and slams the portrayal as “not who Diana was”. Speaking to GB News’ host Dan Wootton, Mr Burrell discussed the “distasteful” portrayal of the Royal Family, in particular the late Princess.
Mr Burrell told Dan: “I was there for 21 years, I stood beside the Queen for 11 [years] and Diana for 10 [years].
“These are my years, the years which I witnessed and I’m finding it very difficult to find anything truthful in this series.”
He added: “It’s altering people’s perception towards the Royal Family and the Princess particularly.
“You know, I have watched every episode and in the final episode, you will see Princess Diana voting to abolish the monarchy in a national debate with Trevor McDonald, and pressing the no, I abolish the monarchy button.”
The former butler claimed that that “did not happen.”
He continued: “Why would a woman, who loved being a royal, be very proud of being a member of the Royal Family.
“Proud of her sons being members of the Royal Family, proud that her son would one day be King.
“Why would she want to tear down that institution, it doesn’t make any sense. That is not true. That is not who Diana was.
“Diana was a very keen supporter of the Royal Family.”
Diana tragically died in August 1997, following injuries she has sustained from a car crash.
Diana’s sons, William and Harry, were only 15 and 12 at the time of their mother’s death.
