Digital tax bytes – Weekly update

International news

OECD expects Pillar II to lessen harmful tax incentives

At the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, OECD Official David Bradbury stated that the enactment of Pillar II’s global minimum tax should cause countries to reflect “on the tax incentives that they currently have.” Pillar II’s global minimum tax would implement a 15% minimum effective tax rate, and according to Bradbury may lead to less harmful tax incentives and tax holidays. While several countries are moving forward with unilateral enactment of Pillar II, the details of Pillar II remain subject to further negotiation.

EU hopeful for unanimity on Pillar II

While EU member countries have yet to reach an agreement on a Pillar II directive, EU Commission Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union Benjamin Angel noted “there are reasons to think that [unanimity] is not beyond reach,” and that “one way or the other, we will have clarity before the end of the year.” The EU has been unable to reach agreement on Pillar II due to Hungary’s veto, as the EU requires unanimous consent to move forward with the global minimum tax.

United States news

Illinois Department of Revenue releases clarifying guidance on tax treatment of cryptocurrency

On October 31, 2022, the Illinois Department of Revenue released new guidance providing clarity on the treatment of cryptocurrency. The Department’s guidance provides that Illinois conforms to the federal tax treatment of treating cryptocurrency as property. The new guidance also states that, for purposes of the applicability of Public Law 86-272 to an out-of-state company that sells cryptocurrency to customers in Illinois, the transaction will be treated as a sale of intangible property. In addition, the Department clarified that for apportionment purposes, the sale of cryptocurrency will be treated as a sale of intangible property for purpose of computing the sales factor. And, if an employee is paid with cryptocurrency, the fair market value of the cryptocurrency is subject to withholding and payroll taxes. A payment using cryptocurrency, however, is not subject to the same information reporting requirement as other payments made in property.

Washington apportions genealogy services to customer location

The Administrative Review and Hearings Division of the Washington Department of Revenue recently issued Determination No. 21-0055 in which it determined receipts from the provision of genealogy services should be apportioned based on the customer location for purposes of the Business and Occupation Tax. The genealogy company performs research, primarily online, investigating the customer’s ancestry, and sourced its receipts based on where the benefit was received, which it believed was the location of the ancestry, which is the location where the research was focused. Following an audit, the Department issued an assessment apportioning the company’s receipts according to the customers’ state of residence. On appeal, the Hearings Division upheld the assessment, reasoning that the benefit of the service is the result of the company’s research, and the customer “does not experience this benefit of increased knowledge about their family history” at the location where the genealogy research was focused. The Hearings Division concluded that because the service does not relate to a specific location, the benefit of the service is received where the customer resides.