Disney Movies Have Now Made $3 Billion At The Box Office This Year, And Avatar 2 Is Still Coming

Disney is having yet another massive year at the box office, despite the impact of the pandemic and the theatrical business not yet returning to its pre-pandemic levels.

Thanks to the recent launch of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hails from Disney’s Marvel division, Walt Disney Studios films have now collectively grossed $3 billion in 2022 with more than a month to go. For comparison, Walt Disney Studios movies earned $2.9 billion in 2021, according to Deadline.

2022 is now the 14th year in Disney’s history that its films have grossed $3 billion or more during a single calendar year.

Some of Disney’s biggest movies in 2022 have included Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Lightyear, Death on the Nile, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water releases in December and is poised to be yet another massive success for the company. Or perhaps not. Writer-director James Cameron has said he’s not sure if anyone will still care about the Avatar series considering it’s been 13 years since the last movie.

Other upcoming Disney films to close out the year include Strange World, The Menu, and Empire of Light.