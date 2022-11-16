Donny Osmond, 64, worries fans with more ill health as shows cancelled

Donny Osmond’s team have apologised to fans about his two cancelled shows as they spoke out about his health. The 64-year-old has been belting out the hits as part of his Las Vegas residency which ends on January 24, but is unable to perform tonight and tomorrow.

In view of his 208,000 followers, a statement reads: “We regret to inform you that today and tomorrow’s shows at Harrah’s Las Vegas on November 16th and 17th are cancelled due to Donny experiencing flu like symptoms.

“Refunds are available at the point of purchase.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and are wishing Donny a speedy recovery.”

Donny’s team concluded the message adding: “Hope to see you at another show soon.”

