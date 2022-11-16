Doritos ties up with Call of Duty Mobile to launch new offer for gaming enthusiasts: Best Media Info

Doritos has collaborated with Call of Duty: Mobile to bring a new initiative for consumers and gaming enthusiasts.

Between now and January 31, 2023, Doritos-loving gamers across India can unlock 100 Weapon XP (Experience Points) cards by using the 15-digit code printed inside the newly designed promotional pack of Doritos.

The offer is valid on all Doritos packs of various denominations in all three flavours – Nacho Cheese, Sweet Chilli and Masala Mayhem.

Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Brand Marketing – PepsiCo India, said, “We love bringing new and exciting offers for our consumers, and what’s more exciting than one of the world’s boldest brands meeting one of the world’s most popular game franchises! Gaming is something we really want to develop in India. It’s a means for us to deepen our connect with today’s generation through a highly engaging format that is not only booming in the country but has also been successfully leveraged by Doritos globally.”

To activate the code, consumers should note the 15-digit code inside the pack, visit https://www.callofduty.com/redemption, follow the instructions therein, and enter the code to redeem their 100 Weapon XP cards, which they can use as in-game currency to level up and unlock new content within the game.

Info@BestMediaInfo.com