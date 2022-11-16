DP World Tour Championship Metaverse Challenge: Everything you need to know about the virtual reality golf event

Golf continues to evolve. The DP World Tour Championship Metaverse Challenge is underway and is one of the most unique golf experiences in history.

The tour has partnered with Golf5 eClub to bring a virtual, competitive golf experience to metaverse users.

It is only available to Golf5 eClub members who can compete with each other on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. It will be held from November 17th to November 20th.

The new VR game was developed by AAA Game Studios. It can be downloaded on the Oculus app and played there. Those physically attending the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai can also participate. A special location there will have the opportunity.