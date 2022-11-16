Drivers risk £5,000 fines for singing ‘It’s coming home’





Driving experts at car hire firm, Lotus Car Rental are warning proud football fans to think twice before belting ‘Three Lions’ at the wheel, as it’s a criminal offence to drive without due care and attention. They added that while the celebrations and football chants are a huge part of the build-up to the World Cup, it’s not worth compromising road safety.

If drivers are singing England anthems loudly, dancing in their seats and generally getting into the World Cup spirit, then they are at risk of being distracted from keeping their eyes on the road. Should there be evidence, either dashcam footage or testimony from a police officer, that motorists were dancing and singing prior to an accident, they could be prosecuted for dangerous driving or driving without due care and attention. The penalties can be severe, with a fine of up to £5,000 and nine points on the licence in the most serious of circumstances. With that in mind, the CEO of Lotus Car Rental, Alexander Haraldsson, has urged the nation to cheer on the Three Lions without compromising on road safety. READ MORE: Drivers warned not to leave ‘unexpected’ items in cars overnight

Mr Haraldsson said: “As we saw last year during Euro 2020, the outpour of support from England fans across the country was incredible and as we close in on the start of the World Cup, excitement is already starting to build for the tournament. “While it may be tempting to increase the volume of your favourite England tracks in the car it is crucial to ensure you are fully focused on the road when driving. “By maintaining your concentration you’ll avoid increasing the chance of an accident, as well as a hefty fine. “Although you cannot be pulled over for playing loud music, if police officers believe it is causing a distraction such as blocking out audible safety warnings from other road users like their horns or an ambulance siren then they can penalise you.” DON’T MISS

All of these offences risk hefty fines and penalty points with severe penalties in the more serious cases, including disqualification. Greg Wilson, founder of Quotezone.co.uk said: “Most of us are aware that we will receive a fine and points on our licence for speeding or talking on a mobile phone. “But there are many rules and regulations of the road that we may not have been directly taught, that are very important to know in order to avoid prosecution. “Motorists often assume that they only risk points on their licence by driving too fast, running a red light or causing an accident, but being a safe driver and keeping your licence clean isn’t as simple as that.

“Being wary of the less obvious, surprising rules, regulations and laws can keep drivers out of trouble with the law and help keep their insurance premiums down at a time when we all need to keep costs to a minimum.” For example, splashing pedestrians can be an offence of careless and inconsiderate driving whether done with malicious intent or not. It is used where “driving amounts to a clear act of incompetence, selfishness, impatience or aggressiveness”. A common punishment for this offence is a £100 fine and three points on the licence but fines can rise as high as £5,000. Taking care to avoid puddles near bus shelters and pedestrianised areas is the best way to avoid picking up avoidable points.

